SAIL: Better numbers likely from December 2022 quarter

Nandish Shah   •

Investors should watch for recovery in volumes, steel prices

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q1FY23 results of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL; CMP: Rs 83; Market Capitalisation: Rs 34,156 crore) were below Street expectations. Off-take volumes remained lower while sales realisation was higher quarter on quarter (QoQ), thanks to the price hike in April-May. Total production cost increased by 22 percent, QoQ, due to higher coking coal prices. This impacted the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation). (image) Other highlights Blended average realisation in the June 2022 quarter was Rs 66,829 per...

