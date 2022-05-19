Sahyadri Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.75 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.75 crore in March 2022 down 0.02% from Rs. 132.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 16.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2022 down 23.22% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2021.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.73 in March 2021.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 522.50 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.31% returns over the last 6 months and 32.61% over the last 12 months.