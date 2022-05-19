 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sahyadri Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.75 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahyadri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.75 crore in March 2022 down 0.02% from Rs. 132.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 16.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2022 down 23.22% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2021.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.73 in March 2021.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 522.50 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.31% returns over the last 6 months and 32.61% over the last 12 months.

Sahyadri Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.55 110.24 132.78
Other Operating Income 0.20 -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.75 110.24 132.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.50 65.77 74.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.36 -10.00 -6.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.72 8.54 9.35
Depreciation 3.58 3.80 3.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.18 31.76 34.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.13 10.37 18.12
Other Income 0.68 0.73 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.81 11.10 19.07
Interest 1.30 1.09 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.51 10.01 17.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.51 10.01 17.85
Tax 4.16 2.69 0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.35 7.32 16.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.35 7.32 16.95
Equity Share Capital 9.56 9.56 9.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 7.66 17.73
Diluted EPS 8.73 7.66 17.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.73 7.66 17.73
Diluted EPS 8.73 7.66 17.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 03:33 pm
