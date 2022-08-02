Sahyadri Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.55 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.55 crore in June 2022 down 2.36% from Rs. 195.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2022 down 22.61% from Rs. 47.41 crore in June 2021.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 34.08 in June 2021.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 465.15 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.40% returns over the last 6 months and -45.67% over the last 12 months.