Sahyadri Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.55 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahyadri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.55 crore in June 2022 down 2.36% from Rs. 195.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2022 down 22.61% from Rs. 47.41 crore in June 2021.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 34.08 in June 2021.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 465.15 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.40% returns over the last 6 months and -45.67% over the last 12 months.

Sahyadri Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 190.12 132.55 194.94
Other Operating Income 0.43 0.20 0.21
Total Income From Operations 190.55 132.75 195.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.41 71.50 83.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.36 -2.36 21.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.27 7.72 8.69
Depreciation 5.25 3.58 3.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.51 39.18 35.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.75 13.13 42.69
Other Income 0.69 0.68 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.44 13.81 43.76
Interest 1.43 1.30 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.01 12.51 42.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.01 12.51 42.60
Tax 8.20 4.16 10.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.81 8.35 32.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.81 8.35 32.59
Equity Share Capital 10.95 9.56 9.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.92 8.73 34.08
Diluted EPS 19.92 8.73 34.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.92 8.73 34.08
Diluted EPS 19.92 8.73 34.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
