HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Safari – What after the huge outperformance?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The consistent financial performance and strong sector tailwinds make Safari a very interesting bet for the long term

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong revenue performance in Q2 Margins a bit weak in Q2, but structurally positive for the long term Shift from unorganised to organised Favourable industry tailwinds Strong earnings trajectory, valuation discount to consumer universe Safari Industries (CMP: Rs 1676, Market Cap: Rs 3973 crore) had a huge outperformance in the past six months — up 83 percent against a 13 percent rally in the Nifty over this period. The key question for investors now is whether the time is right to exit the stock...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers