Safari – What after the huge outperformance?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong revenue performance in Q2 Margins a bit weak in Q2, but structurally positive for the long term Shift from unorganised to organised Favourable industry tailwinds Strong earnings trajectory, valuation discount to consumer universe Safari Industries (CMP: Rs 1676, Market Cap: Rs 3973 crore) had a huge outperformance in the past six months — up 83 percent against a 13 percent rally in the Nifty over this period. The key question for investors now is whether the time is right to exit the stock...