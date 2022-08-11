 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sadbhav Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.17 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 270.17 crore in June 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 262.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2022 down 32.31% from Rs. 16.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2022 down 29.01% from Rs. 43.61 crore in June 2021.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 14.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.04% returns over the last 6 months and -77.72% over the last 12 months.

Sadbhav Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 270.17 359.98 262.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 270.17 359.98 262.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.21 63.27 49.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.29 13.93 25.69
Depreciation 12.49 13.27 20.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 216.12 920.12 163.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.06 -650.61 3.79
Other Income 17.41 24.43 19.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.47 -626.18 23.24
Interest 40.84 53.62 42.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.37 -679.80 -18.84
Exceptional Items -- -6.92 --
P/L Before Tax -22.37 -686.71 -18.84
Tax -0.06 13.88 -1.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.31 -700.60 -16.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.31 -700.60 -16.86
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 -40.83 -0.98
Diluted EPS -1.30 -40.83 -0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 -40.83 -0.98
Diluted EPS -1.30 -40.83 -0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
