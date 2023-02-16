Sadbhav Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.91 crore, down 38.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.91 crore in December 2022 down 38.43% from Rs. 340.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.27 crore in December 2022 down 1254.33% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 87.19% from Rs. 59.00 crore in December 2021.