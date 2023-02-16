 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadbhav Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.91 crore, down 38.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 209.91 crore in December 2022 down 38.43% from Rs. 340.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.27 crore in December 2022 down 1254.33% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 87.19% from Rs. 59.00 crore in December 2021.

Sadbhav Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 209.91 214.54 340.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 209.91 214.54 340.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.39 49.02 46.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.96 9.61 21.11
Depreciation 10.52 12.09 16.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 192.38 127.34 231.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.34 16.48 26.42
Other Income 15.38 23.01 16.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.96 39.49 42.77
Interest 43.15 38.87 45.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.11 0.62 -3.06
Exceptional Items -- -12.06 -1.71
P/L Before Tax -46.11 -11.44 -4.77
Tax -2.84 0.38 -1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -43.27 -11.82 -3.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -43.27 -11.82 -3.20
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.52 -0.69 -0.19
Diluted EPS -2.52 -0.69 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.52 -0.69 -0.19
Diluted EPS -2.52 -0.69 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited