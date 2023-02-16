Sadbhav Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.91 crore, down 38.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 209.91 crore in December 2022 down 38.43% from Rs. 340.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.27 crore in December 2022 down 1254.33% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 87.19% from Rs. 59.00 crore in December 2021.
Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 12.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -66.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sadbhav Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|209.91
|214.54
|340.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|209.91
|214.54
|340.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.39
|49.02
|46.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.96
|9.61
|21.11
|Depreciation
|10.52
|12.09
|16.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|192.38
|127.34
|231.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.34
|16.48
|26.42
|Other Income
|15.38
|23.01
|16.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|39.49
|42.77
|Interest
|43.15
|38.87
|45.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.11
|0.62
|-3.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-12.06
|-1.71
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.11
|-11.44
|-4.77
|Tax
|-2.84
|0.38
|-1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.27
|-11.82
|-3.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.27
|-11.82
|-3.20
|Equity Share Capital
|17.16
|17.16
|17.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-0.69
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-0.69
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-0.69
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-0.69
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited