Sadbhav Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore in September 2022 up 24.3% from Rs. 336.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 373.28 crore in September 2022 down 478.85% from Rs. 64.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.22 crore in September 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 220.72 crore in September 2021.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 11.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -56.42% returns over the last 6 months and -74.57% over the last 12 months.