 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadbhav Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore in September 2022 up 24.3% from Rs. 336.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 373.28 crore in September 2022 down 478.85% from Rs. 64.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.22 crore in September 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 220.72 crore in September 2021.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 11.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -56.42% returns over the last 6 months and -74.57% over the last 12 months.

Sadbhav Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 418.31 500.49 336.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 418.31 500.49 336.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.02 76.52 51.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.68 19.07 29.14
Depreciation 35.72 36.12 40.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.24 316.77 160.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.65 52.01 54.97
Other Income 84.85 79.06 125.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 193.50 131.07 180.32
Interest 221.21 260.61 258.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.71 -129.55 -78.03
Exceptional Items -350.62 -98.29 -18.24
P/L Before Tax -378.34 -227.83 -96.26
Tax -5.06 9.78 -0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -373.28 -237.61 -95.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -373.28 -237.61 -95.81
Minority Interest -- -- 31.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -373.28 -237.61 -64.49
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.12 -10.05 -3.76
Diluted EPS -15.12 -10.05 -3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.12 -10.05 -3.76
Diluted EPS -15.12 -10.05 -3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Engg #Sadbhav Engineering
first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm