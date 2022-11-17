Sadbhav Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 418.31 crore in September 2022 up 24.3% from Rs. 336.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 373.28 crore in September 2022 down 478.85% from Rs. 64.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.22 crore in September 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 220.72 crore in September 2021.
Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 11.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -56.42% returns over the last 6 months and -74.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sadbhav Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|418.31
|500.49
|336.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|418.31
|500.49
|336.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.02
|76.52
|51.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.68
|19.07
|29.14
|Depreciation
|35.72
|36.12
|40.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|208.24
|316.77
|160.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.65
|52.01
|54.97
|Other Income
|84.85
|79.06
|125.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|193.50
|131.07
|180.32
|Interest
|221.21
|260.61
|258.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.71
|-129.55
|-78.03
|Exceptional Items
|-350.62
|-98.29
|-18.24
|P/L Before Tax
|-378.34
|-227.83
|-96.26
|Tax
|-5.06
|9.78
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-373.28
|-237.61
|-95.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-373.28
|-237.61
|-95.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|31.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-373.28
|-237.61
|-64.49
|Equity Share Capital
|17.16
|17.16
|17.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.12
|-10.05
|-3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-15.12
|-10.05
|-3.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.12
|-10.05
|-3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-15.12
|-10.05
|-3.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited