 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadbhav Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.71 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 656.71 crore in March 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 623.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 521.80 crore in March 2022 down 13007.44% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 79.99 crore in March 2022 down 131.59% from Rs. 253.24 crore in March 2021.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 23.90 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.86% returns over the last 6 months and -64.62% over the last 12 months.

Sadbhav Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 656.71 516.66 623.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 656.71 516.66 623.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.60 106.68 137.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.68 28.05 42.59
Depreciation 49.41 37.16 42.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,327.03 233.38 297.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -745.01 111.38 102.87
Other Income 615.61 88.24 107.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -129.40 199.61 210.57
Interest 299.55 164.59 265.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -428.95 35.03 -55.12
Exceptional Items -83.04 -1.69 23.46
P/L Before Tax -511.99 33.34 -31.66
Tax 9.81 -5.78 -19.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -521.80 39.11 -12.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -521.80 39.11 -12.22
Minority Interest -- -12.70 16.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -521.80 26.41 4.04
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -33.62 1.54 -0.24
Diluted EPS -33.62 1.54 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -33.62 1.54 -0.24
Diluted EPS -33.62 1.54 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Engg #Sadbhav Engineering
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:18 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.