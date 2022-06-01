Sadbhav Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.71 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 656.71 crore in March 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 623.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 521.80 crore in March 2022 down 13007.44% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 79.99 crore in March 2022 down 131.59% from Rs. 253.24 crore in March 2021.
Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 23.90 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.86% returns over the last 6 months and -64.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sadbhav Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|656.71
|516.66
|623.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|656.71
|516.66
|623.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.60
|106.68
|137.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.68
|28.05
|42.59
|Depreciation
|49.41
|37.16
|42.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,327.03
|233.38
|297.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-745.01
|111.38
|102.87
|Other Income
|615.61
|88.24
|107.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-129.40
|199.61
|210.57
|Interest
|299.55
|164.59
|265.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-428.95
|35.03
|-55.12
|Exceptional Items
|-83.04
|-1.69
|23.46
|P/L Before Tax
|-511.99
|33.34
|-31.66
|Tax
|9.81
|-5.78
|-19.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-521.80
|39.11
|-12.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-521.80
|39.11
|-12.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|-12.70
|16.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-521.80
|26.41
|4.04
|Equity Share Capital
|17.16
|17.16
|17.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.62
|1.54
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-33.62
|1.54
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.62
|1.54
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-33.62
|1.54
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited