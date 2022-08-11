 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sadbhav Engg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 500.49 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 500.49 crore in June 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 397.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 237.61 crore in June 2022 down 116.63% from Rs. 109.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.19 crore in June 2022 down 14.27% from Rs. 195.03 crore in June 2021.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 14.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.04% returns over the last 6 months and -77.72% over the last 12 months.

Sadbhav Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 500.49 656.71 397.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 500.49 656.71 397.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.52 2.60 49.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.07 22.68 33.21
Depreciation 36.12 49.41 39.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 316.77 1,327.03 210.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.01 -745.01 64.27
Other Income 79.06 615.61 90.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.07 -129.40 155.12
Interest 260.61 299.55 252.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -129.55 -428.95 -97.82
Exceptional Items -98.29 -83.04 -62.21
P/L Before Tax -227.83 -511.99 -160.03
Tax 9.78 9.81 -10.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -237.61 -521.80 -149.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -237.61 -521.80 -149.90
Minority Interest -- -- 40.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -237.61 -521.80 -109.69
Equity Share Capital 17.16 17.16 17.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.05 -33.62 -6.39
Diluted EPS -10.05 -33.62 -6.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.05 -33.62 -6.39
Diluted EPS -10.05 -33.62 -6.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
