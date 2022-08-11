Sadbhav Engg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 500.49 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 500.49 crore in June 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 397.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 237.61 crore in June 2022 down 116.63% from Rs. 109.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.19 crore in June 2022 down 14.27% from Rs. 195.03 crore in June 2021.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 14.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.04% returns over the last 6 months and -77.72% over the last 12 months.