Sadbhav Engg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 500.49 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 500.49 crore in June 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 397.81 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 237.61 crore in June 2022 down 116.63% from Rs. 109.69 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.19 crore in June 2022 down 14.27% from Rs. 195.03 crore in June 2021.
Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 14.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.04% returns over the last 6 months and -77.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sadbhav Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|500.49
|656.71
|397.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|500.49
|656.71
|397.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.52
|2.60
|49.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.07
|22.68
|33.21
|Depreciation
|36.12
|49.41
|39.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|316.77
|1,327.03
|210.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.01
|-745.01
|64.27
|Other Income
|79.06
|615.61
|90.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|131.07
|-129.40
|155.12
|Interest
|260.61
|299.55
|252.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-129.55
|-428.95
|-97.82
|Exceptional Items
|-98.29
|-83.04
|-62.21
|P/L Before Tax
|-227.83
|-511.99
|-160.03
|Tax
|9.78
|9.81
|-10.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-237.61
|-521.80
|-149.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-237.61
|-521.80
|-149.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|40.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-237.61
|-521.80
|-109.69
|Equity Share Capital
|17.16
|17.16
|17.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.05
|-33.62
|-6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-10.05
|-33.62
|-6.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.05
|-33.62
|-6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-10.05
|-33.62
|-6.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited