Rupa and Comp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore, down 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore in December 2022 down 45.52% from Rs. 433.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2022 down 90.52% from Rs. 58.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 79.87% from Rs. 83.75 crore in December 2021.