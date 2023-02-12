 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupa and Comp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore, down 45.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.00 crore in December 2022 down 45.52% from Rs. 433.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2022 down 90.52% from Rs. 58.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 79.87% from Rs. 83.75 crore in December 2021.

Rupa and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.00 284.06 431.56
Other Operating Income -- 1.56 1.60
Total Income From Operations 236.00 285.62 433.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.88 115.90 164.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.08 6.72 11.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 51.82 27.01 30.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.91 14.66 16.00
Depreciation 3.31 3.36 3.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.04 92.09 129.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.95 25.89 77.33
Other Income 2.60 3.17 2.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.55 29.06 80.19
Interest 5.99 6.47 4.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.57 22.59 75.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.57 22.59 75.22
Tax 2.04 5.72 16.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.52 16.87 58.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.52 16.87 58.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.52 16.87 58.27
Equity Share Capital 7.95 7.95 7.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.69 2.12 7.33
Diluted EPS 0.69 2.12 7.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.69 2.12 7.33
Diluted EPS 0.69 2.12 7.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited