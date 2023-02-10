Ruchira Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.38 crore, up 36.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.38 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 148.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.24 crore in December 2022 up 194.39% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2022 up 111.71% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2021.