 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ruchira Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.38 crore, up 36.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchira Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 202.38 crore in December 2022 up 36.42% from Rs. 148.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.24 crore in December 2022 up 194.39% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2022 up 111.71% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2021.

Ruchira Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 202.38 220.85 148.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 202.38 220.85 148.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.77 154.08 116.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.00 5.00 -8.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.90 11.70 11.97
Depreciation 3.83 3.80 3.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.16 18.71 15.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.72 27.56 9.21
Other Income 0.49 0.64 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.20 28.20 9.51
Interest 1.09 1.56 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.11 26.64 7.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.11 26.64 7.91
Tax 5.87 6.75 2.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.24 19.89 5.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.24 19.89 5.86
Equity Share Capital 29.85 27.13 25.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.78 7.33 2.42
Diluted EPS 5.78 7.33 2.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.78 7.33 2.42
Diluted EPS 5.78 7.33 2.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited