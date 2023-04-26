RS Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 182.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 182.61% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 up 114.02% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2023 up 187.8% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.