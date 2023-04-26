 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RS Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 182.61% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 182.61% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 up 114.02% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2023 up 187.8% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.

RS Software (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.25 8.37 4.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.25 8.37 4.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.34 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.57 5.23 4.63
Depreciation 1.36 0.92 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.07 2.99 2.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.91 -0.77 -4.24
Other Income 0.25 0.09 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 -0.68 -3.82
Interest 0.22 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.94 -0.68 -3.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.94 -0.68 -3.82
Tax -- -- 3.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.94 -0.68 -7.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.94 -0.68 -7.57
Minority Interest 0.10 0.13 0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.04 -0.55 -7.40
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 -0.21 -3.39
Diluted EPS 0.38 -0.21 -3.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 -0.21 -3.39
Diluted EPS 0.38 -0.21 -3.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited