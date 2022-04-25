RS Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 46.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2022 down 46.37% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022 down 59.29% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.
RS Software shares closed at 34.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)
|RS Software (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.33
|6.24
|8.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.33
|6.24
|8.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.96
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.63
|7.31
|8.27
|Depreciation
|0.95
|1.03
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.99
|2.01
|3.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.24
|-5.07
|-5.20
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.11
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-4.96
|-4.77
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-4.96
|-4.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.82
|-4.96
|-4.89
|Tax
|3.75
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.57
|-4.96
|-4.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.57
|-4.96
|-4.89
|Minority Interest
|0.17
|0.14
|0.24
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.40
|-4.82
|-4.64
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.39
|-1.87
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.39
|-1.87
|-1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.39
|-1.87
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.39
|-1.87
|-1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
