RS Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 46.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2022 down 46.37% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022 down 59.29% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 34.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)