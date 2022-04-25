 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RS Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 46.37% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2022 down 46.37% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022 down 59.29% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 34.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

RS Software (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.33 6.24 8.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.33 6.24 8.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.96 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.63 7.31 8.27
Depreciation 0.95 1.03 1.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.99 2.01 3.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.24 -5.07 -5.20
Other Income 0.43 0.11 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.82 -4.96 -4.77
Interest 0.00 -- 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.82 -4.96 -4.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.82 -4.96 -4.89
Tax 3.75 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.57 -4.96 -4.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.57 -4.96 -4.89
Minority Interest 0.17 0.14 0.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.40 -4.82 -4.64
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.39 -1.87 -1.77
Diluted EPS -3.39 -1.87 -1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.39 -1.87 -1.77
Diluted EPS -3.39 -1.87 -1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:55 am
