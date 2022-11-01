RRIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.77 crore, up 147.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.77 crore in September 2022 up 147.12% from Rs. 16.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2022 up 1776.46% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 up 408.21% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

RRIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

RRIL shares closed at 12.31 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.