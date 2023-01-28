 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RPower loss widens to Rs 291 crore in Q3

PTI
Jan 28, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

The company's consolidated net loss was Rs 97.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Representative Image

Reliance Power on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 291.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The company's consolidated net loss was Rs 97.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, a BSE filing showed.

The total expenses rose to Rs 2,126.33 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,900.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income stood at Rs 1,936.29 crore in the quarter against 1,858.93 crore a year ago.