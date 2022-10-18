 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RPG Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.79 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.79 crore in September 2022 up 19.65% from Rs. 112.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 15.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.96 crore in September 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 26.51 crore in September 2021.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 12.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.52 in September 2021.

RPG Life shares closed at 808.70 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.10% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.

RPG Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.79 128.93 112.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.79 128.93 112.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.18 21.26 18.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.28 20.12 22.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.09 2.16 -6.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.92 27.08 25.77
Depreciation 3.87 3.83 3.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.77 30.47 26.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.86 24.01 21.81
Other Income 1.23 1.22 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.09 25.23 22.52
Interest 0.08 0.11 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.01 25.12 22.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.01 25.12 22.35
Tax 7.04 6.91 6.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.97 18.21 15.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.97 18.21 15.75
Equity Share Capital 13.23 13.23 13.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.08 11.01 9.52
Diluted EPS 12.08 11.01 9.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.08 11.01 9.52
Diluted EPS 12.08 11.01 9.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
