RPG Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.79 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.79 crore in September 2022 up 19.65% from Rs. 112.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 15.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.96 crore in September 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 26.51 crore in September 2021.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 12.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.52 in September 2021.

RPG Life shares closed at 808.70 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.10% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.