RPG Life Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore, up 19.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore in June 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 108.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.21 crore in June 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 23.36 crore in June 2021.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 11.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.21 in June 2021.

RPG Life shares closed at 606.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 18.58% over the last 12 months.

RPG Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.93 103.80 108.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.93 103.80 108.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.26 23.01 20.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.12 16.59 14.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.16 -3.39 -0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.08 25.04 23.60
Depreciation 3.83 3.78 3.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.47 29.04 26.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.01 9.73 18.99
Other Income 1.22 1.26 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.23 10.99 19.40
Interest 0.11 0.06 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.12 10.93 19.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.12 10.93 19.27
Tax 6.91 3.41 5.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.21 7.52 13.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.21 7.52 13.58
Equity Share Capital 13.23 13.23 13.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.01 4.55 8.21
Diluted EPS 11.01 4.55 8.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.01 4.55 8.21
Diluted EPS 11.01 4.55 8.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
