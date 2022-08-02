RPG Life Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore, up 19.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.93 crore in June 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 108.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.21 crore in June 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 23.36 crore in June 2021.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 11.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.21 in June 2021.

RPG Life shares closed at 606.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 18.58% over the last 12 months.