RPG Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore in December 2022 up 13% from Rs. 115.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.72 crore in December 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2021.