 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RPG Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore in December 2022 up 13% from Rs. 115.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.72 crore in December 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2021.

RPG Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.60 134.79 115.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.60 134.79 115.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.26 22.18 25.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.39 26.28 25.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.18 -3.09 -14.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.29 27.92 25.56
Depreciation 3.91 3.87 3.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.63 31.77 29.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.30 25.86 20.17
Other Income 0.51 1.23 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.81 27.09 20.78
Interest 0.07 0.08 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.74 27.01 20.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.74 27.01 20.62
Tax 6.63 7.04 5.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.11 19.97 14.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.11 19.97 14.63
Equity Share Capital 13.23 13.23 13.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.56 12.08 8.85
Diluted EPS 11.56 12.08 8.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.56 12.08 8.85
Diluted EPS 11.56 12.08 8.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited