Royal Orchid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.79 crore, up 63.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 28.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 up 353.44% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021.

Royal Orchid Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.79 37.56 28.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.79 37.56 28.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.94 4.06 3.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- 3.45 --
Employees Cost 7.62 6.89 4.82
Depreciation 3.06 2.59 2.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.47 12.42 12.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.70 8.15 6.16
Other Income 1.60 2.56 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.30 10.71 6.88
Interest 2.76 2.68 2.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.54 8.03 4.80
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.70
P/L Before Tax 11.54 8.03 3.10
Tax 3.35 2.11 1.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.20 5.92 1.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.20 5.92 1.81
Equity Share Capital 27.43 27.43 27.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.99 2.16 0.66
Diluted EPS 2.99 2.16 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.99 2.16 0.66
Diluted EPS 2.99 2.16 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited