Royal Orchid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.79 crore, up 63.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 28.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 up 353.44% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021.