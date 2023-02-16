 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rollatainers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 52.72% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Rollatainers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.10 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.10 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.10 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.02 -0.01
Other Income 0.10 0.10 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.08 -0.01
Interest 0.26 0.27 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 -0.18 -0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 -0.18 -0.26
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -0.18 -0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -0.18 -0.26
Equity Share Capital 25.01 25.01 25.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited