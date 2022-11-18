 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rollatainers Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 89.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.12 crore in September 2022 down 35.51% from Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 100.55% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -55.17% over the last 12 months.

Rollatainers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 0.14 2.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.24 0.14 2.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 1.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.10 0.83
Depreciation 0.03 1.39 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.31 0.21 1.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -1.56 -3.41
Other Income 0.12 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -1.56 -3.40
Interest 0.54 0.52 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.55 -2.08 -3.80
Exceptional Items -6.57 -11.67 -1.58
P/L Before Tax -7.12 -13.75 -5.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.12 -13.75 -5.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.12 -13.75 -5.37
Minority Interest -- -- 0.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.12 -13.75 -5.26
Equity Share Capital 25.01 25.01 25.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 33.46
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.49 -1.72
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.49 -1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.49 -1.72
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.49 -1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

