Rollatainers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 95.55% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 95.55% from Rs. 17.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.07 crore in March 2022 down 462.43% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.

Rollatainers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.78 0.78 17.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.78 0.78 17.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.95 0.84 7.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.13 -0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.72 4.61
Depreciation 1.55 1.55 5.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -1.46 2.39 6.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.59 -4.86 -5.72
Other Income 0.21 0.42 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 -4.44 -3.73
Interest 0.51 0.49 2.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.88 -4.93 -6.28
Exceptional Items -43.49 -- 25.13
P/L Before Tax -44.37 -4.93 18.85
Tax 9.70 -- 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -54.07 -4.93 14.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -54.07 -4.93 14.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -54.07 -4.93 14.92
Equity Share Capital 25.01 25.01 25.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.27 -0.17 0.59
Diluted EPS -2.27 -0.17 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.27 -0.17 0.59
Diluted EPS -2.27 -0.17 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
