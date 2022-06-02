Rollatainers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 95.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 95.55% from Rs. 17.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.07 crore in March 2022 down 462.43% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2021.
Rollatainers shares closed at 1.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rollatainers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.78
|0.78
|17.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.78
|0.78
|17.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.95
|0.84
|7.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.13
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.72
|4.61
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.55
|5.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-1.46
|2.39
|6.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-4.86
|-5.72
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.42
|1.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-4.44
|-3.73
|Interest
|0.51
|0.49
|2.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-4.93
|-6.28
|Exceptional Items
|-43.49
|--
|25.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.37
|-4.93
|18.85
|Tax
|9.70
|--
|4.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-54.07
|-4.93
|14.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-54.07
|-4.93
|14.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-54.07
|-4.93
|14.92
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-0.17
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-0.17
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-0.17
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-0.17
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited