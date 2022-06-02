Rollatainers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 95.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 95.55% from Rs. 17.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.07 crore in March 2022 down 462.43% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 down 42.36% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.