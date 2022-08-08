 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rollatainers Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 93.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 93.92% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2022 down 205.99% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 84.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.87% returns over the last 6 months and -53.45% over the last 12 months.

Rollatainers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.78 2.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.78 2.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.95 2.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.33 0.87
Depreciation 1.39 1.55 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.21 -1.46 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.56 -0.59 -2.67
Other Income -- 0.21 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.56 -0.38 -2.67
Interest 0.52 0.51 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.08 -0.88 -3.07
Exceptional Items -11.67 -43.49 --
P/L Before Tax -13.75 -44.37 -3.07
Tax -- 9.70 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.75 -54.07 -3.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.75 -54.07 -3.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 -1.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.75 -54.07 -4.49
Equity Share Capital 25.01 25.01 25.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -2.27 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.49 -2.27 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -2.27 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.49 -2.27 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
