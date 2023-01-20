RIL Q3 earnings LIVE Updates: Jio's revenue rises 19% YoY; EBITDA margin comes in at 52.2%

RIL Q3 earnings Live Updates: Jio's revenue from operations came in at Rs 22,998 crore in December quarter, rising 18.9 percent YoY
Reliance Industries, country's largest company by market capitalisation, is set to announce is standalone and consolidated financial results for third quarter of FY2023. Catch all the live updates on RIL Q3 results here.
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Jio Q3 operating margin:
Operating margin increased 50 basis points YoY and 30 basis points QoQ to 26.6 percent. Net profit margin stood at 17.1 percent, up 110 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively.
Jio Q3 results: Revenue rises 19% YoY; EBITDA margin comes in at 52.2%
Jio'srevenue from operations came in at Rs 22,998 crore, rising18.9 percentYoYfrom Rs 19,347 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
A strong net subscriber addition of 7 million was expected to boost Jio’s EBITDA by 3-4 percent sequentially.
The company’s EBITDA came in at Rs 12,009 crore while EBITDA margin was at 52.2 percent. Brokerages had forecast an EBITDA of Rs 12,635 crore for the telecom major.
RIL Q3 earnings LIVE Updates: Reliance Jio net profit up 28% YoY to Rs 4,638 crore
JioPlatforms,the technology and telecomsubsidiary of Reliance Industries had reported net profitof Rs 3,615crore in the same quarter last year.
Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 22,998 crore, rising18.9 percentYoYfrom Rs 19,347 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
RIL Q3 Preview | Revenue set to grow 21%, powered by telecom and retail
Reliance Industries is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the October-December quarter, according to a Moneycontrol poll.
Net profit is expected to grow 4.4 percent to Rs 16,366 crore from a year earlier and sequentially by 19.7 percent, according to the average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Revenue is expected to rise 21 percent YoY to Rs 2.23 lakh crore.
RIL Q3 results live updates
-Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-chemicals-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to declare its earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 today.
-RIL had reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 13,656 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 as against Rs 13,680 crore on a year-on-year basis.