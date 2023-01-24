 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Riddhi Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 244.92% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 244.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 569.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 186.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Riddhi Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.33 -- 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.33 -- 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.11
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.30 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 -0.36 -0.16
Other Income 0.21 0.10 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.43 -0.27 0.15
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.43 -0.27 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 0.43 -0.27 0.15
Tax 0.09 -0.04 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.34 -0.23 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.34 -0.23 0.05
Equity Share Capital 1.20 1.20 0.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.86 -1.93 1.05
Diluted EPS 2.86 -1.93 1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.86 -1.93 1.05
Diluted EPS 2.86 -1.93 1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
