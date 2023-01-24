Riddhi Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 244.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 244.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 569.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 186.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.