Repro India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.35 crore, up 42.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.35 crore in September 2022 up 42.67% from Rs. 63.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 107.27% from Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in September 2022 up 180.85% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2021.

Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.01 in September 2021.

Repro India shares closed at 440.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.