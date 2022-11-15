 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Religare Enterp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,164.48 crore, up 46.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Religare Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,164.48 crore in September 2022 up 46.65% from Rs. 794.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.43 crore in September 2022 up 107.09% from Rs. 429.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.12 crore in September 2022 up 138.95% from Rs. 169.74 crore in September 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 172.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.54% over the last 12 months.

Religare Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,164.48 950.50 794.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,164.48 950.50 794.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 223.43 229.28 185.10
Depreciation 13.35 14.33 13.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 96.24 -4.06 318.54
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 797.56 697.54 554.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.90 13.42 -276.85
Other Income 18.87 100.57 93.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.77 113.99 -182.86
Interest 197.16 189.37 189.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -144.39 -75.38 -372.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -144.39 -75.38 -372.53
Tax 32.33 0.82 31.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -176.72 -76.20 -404.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -176.72 -76.20 -404.01
Minority Interest 207.15 0.21 -25.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.43 -75.99 -429.14
Equity Share Capital 319.35 319.22 318.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.49 -2.38 -13.99
Diluted EPS -6.49 -2.38 -14.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.49 -2.38 -13.99
Diluted EPS -6.49 -2.38 -14.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Religare Enterp #Religare Enterprises #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am