Religare Enterp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,164.48 crore, up 46.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,164.48 crore in September 2022 up 46.65% from Rs. 794.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.43 crore in September 2022 up 107.09% from Rs. 429.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.12 crore in September 2022 up 138.95% from Rs. 169.74 crore in September 2021.

Religare Enterp shares closed at 172.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.54% over the last 12 months.