Redington Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21,674.31 crore, up 30.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Redington are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,674.31 crore in December 2022 up 30.56% from Rs. 16,600.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.70 crore in December 2022 down 2.16% from Rs. 388.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 621.75 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 544.32 crore in December 2021.

Redington
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21,674.31 19,050.74 16,600.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21,674.31 19,050.74 16,600.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 20,741.23 19,031.06 16,153.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -304.84 -1,176.36 -585.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 303.31 278.45 228.64
Depreciation 39.05 37.12 33.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 353.19 385.18 279.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 542.37 495.29 491.51
Other Income 40.33 30.04 19.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 582.70 525.33 510.58
Interest 88.45 54.48 23.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 494.25 470.85 486.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 494.25 470.85 486.73
Tax 101.50 78.94 89.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 392.75 391.91 397.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 392.75 391.91 397.06
Minority Interest -13.05 -4.93 -8.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 379.70 386.98 388.07
Equity Share Capital 156.31 156.29 156.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.86 4.95 4.97
Diluted EPS 4.86 4.95 4.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.86 4.95 4.97
Diluted EPS 4.86 4.95 4.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
