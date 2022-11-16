 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RCI Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, down 16.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in September 2022 down 16.81% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 22.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 up 102.76% from Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2021.

RCI Industries shares closed at 6.74 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -28.68% over the last 12 months.

RCI Industries & Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.43 5.69 12.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.43 5.69 12.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.86 4.00 11.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.25 0.97 10.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.04 0.92 1.31
Depreciation 1.92 1.93 2.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.83 2.04 9.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -4.18 -22.32
Other Income 0.09 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.38 -4.17 -22.32
Interest 1.57 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.96 -4.18 -22.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.96 -4.18 -22.33
Tax -0.06 -0.04 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.90 -4.14 -22.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.90 -4.14 -22.73
Equity Share Capital 15.68 15.68 15.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.85 -2.64 -14.50
Diluted EPS -1.85 -2.64 -14.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.85 -2.64 -14.50
Diluted EPS -1.85 -2.64 -14.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #RCI Industries #RCI Industries & Technologies #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am