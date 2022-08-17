RCI Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, down 76.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in June 2022 down 76.83% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022 down 194.74% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.
RCI Industries shares closed at 6.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|RCI Industries & Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.69
|9.24
|24.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.69
|9.24
|24.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.00
|8.06
|17.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.97
|5.57
|4.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.66
|1.18
|Depreciation
|1.93
|2.87
|2.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.04
|25.88
|1.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.18
|-33.81
|-3.56
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.18
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.17
|-33.63
|-3.52
|Interest
|0.01
|0.18
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.18
|-33.82
|-3.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.18
|-33.82
|-3.53
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.14
|-0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.14
|-33.67
|-3.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.14
|-33.67
|-3.26
|Equity Share Capital
|15.68
|15.68
|15.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-21.48
|-2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-21.48
|-2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-21.48
|-2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-21.48
|-2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited