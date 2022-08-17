 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RCI Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, down 76.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in June 2022 down 76.83% from Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022 down 194.74% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

RCI Industries shares closed at 6.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.

RCI Industries & Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.69 9.24 24.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.69 9.24 24.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.00 8.06 17.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.97 5.57 4.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 0.66 1.18
Depreciation 1.93 2.87 2.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.04 25.88 1.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.18 -33.81 -3.56
Other Income 0.01 0.18 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.17 -33.63 -3.52
Interest 0.01 0.18 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.18 -33.82 -3.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.18 -33.82 -3.53
Tax -0.04 -0.14 -0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.14 -33.67 -3.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.14 -33.67 -3.26
Equity Share Capital 15.68 15.68 15.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.64 -21.48 -2.08
Diluted EPS -2.64 -21.48 -2.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.64 -21.48 -2.08
Diluted EPS -2.64 -21.48 -2.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

