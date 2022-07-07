RCI Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, down 54.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in March 2022 down 54.22% from Rs. 20.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2022 up 63.34% from Rs. 90.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.30 crore in March 2022 up 65.94% from Rs. 88.96 crore in March 2021.

RCI Industries shares closed at 6.41 on July 06, 2022 (BSE)