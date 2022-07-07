 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RCI Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, down 54.22% Y-o-Y

Jul 07, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RCI Industries & Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in March 2022 down 54.22% from Rs. 20.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2022 up 63.34% from Rs. 90.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.30 crore in March 2022 up 65.94% from Rs. 88.96 crore in March 2021.

RCI Industries shares closed at 6.41 on July 06, 2022 (BSE)

RCI Industries & Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.24 13.36 20.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.24 13.36 20.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.06 8.68 17.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.57 5.42 4.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 1.24 1.26
Depreciation 2.87 2.89 2.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.42 7.81 84.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.34 -12.68 -91.72
Other Income 0.17 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.17 -12.66 -91.69
Interest 0.18 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.36 -12.67 -91.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.36 -12.67 -91.70
Tax -0.14 -0.21 -1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -33.21 -12.46 -90.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -33.21 -12.46 -90.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -33.21 -12.46 -90.60
Equity Share Capital 15.68 15.68 15.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.19 -7.95 -57.79
Diluted EPS -21.19 -7.95 -57.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.19 -7.95 -57.79
Diluted EPS -21.19 -7.95 -57.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 7, 2022 09:11 am
