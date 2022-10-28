Rane Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 879.29 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 879.29 817.14 691.81 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 879.29 817.14 691.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 532.36 479.15 407.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.44 2.31 2.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.45 -6.53 -20.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 131.08 128.70 120.09 Depreciation 32.93 33.27 32.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 173.52 160.52 139.89 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.41 19.72 9.73 Other Income 4.49 3.94 5.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.90 23.66 15.22 Interest 10.62 8.43 9.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.28 15.23 5.86 Exceptional Items -1.15 -- 8.24 P/L Before Tax 22.13 15.23 14.10 Tax 12.15 10.06 10.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.98 5.17 3.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.98 5.17 3.50 Minority Interest -3.22 -0.55 -1.48 Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.34 15.43 13.03 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.10 20.05 15.05 Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.08 14.04 10.54 Diluted EPS 14.08 14.04 10.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.99 14.04 10.54 Diluted EPS 14.08 14.04 10.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited