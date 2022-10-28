 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 879.29 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 879.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.1% from Rs. 691.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in September 2022 up 33.55% from Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.83 crore in September 2022 up 41.47% from Rs. 47.24 crore in September 2021.
Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.54 in September 2021. Rane Holdings shares closed at 919.50 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.79% returns over the last 6 months and 52.80% over the last 12 months.
Rane Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations879.29817.14691.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations879.29817.14691.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials532.36479.15407.83
Purchase of Traded Goods2.442.312.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.45-6.53-20.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost131.08128.70120.09
Depreciation32.9333.2732.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses173.52160.52139.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4119.729.73
Other Income4.493.945.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9023.6615.22
Interest10.628.439.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.2815.235.86
Exceptional Items-1.15--8.24
P/L Before Tax22.1315.2314.10
Tax12.1510.0610.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.985.173.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.985.173.50
Minority Interest-3.22-0.55-1.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates13.3415.4313.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.1020.0515.05
Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.0814.0410.54
Diluted EPS14.0814.0410.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.9914.0410.54
Diluted EPS14.0814.0410.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

