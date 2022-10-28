Rane Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 879.29 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 879.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.1% from Rs. 691.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in September 2022 up 33.55% from Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.83 crore in September 2022 up 41.47% from Rs. 47.24 crore in September 2021.
Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.54 in September 2021.
|Rane Holdings shares closed at 919.50 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.79% returns over the last 6 months and 52.80% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|879.29
|817.14
|691.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|879.29
|817.14
|691.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|532.36
|479.15
|407.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.44
|2.31
|2.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.45
|-6.53
|-20.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|131.08
|128.70
|120.09
|Depreciation
|32.93
|33.27
|32.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|173.52
|160.52
|139.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.41
|19.72
|9.73
|Other Income
|4.49
|3.94
|5.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.90
|23.66
|15.22
|Interest
|10.62
|8.43
|9.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.28
|15.23
|5.86
|Exceptional Items
|-1.15
|--
|8.24
|P/L Before Tax
|22.13
|15.23
|14.10
|Tax
|12.15
|10.06
|10.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.98
|5.17
|3.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.98
|5.17
|3.50
|Minority Interest
|-3.22
|-0.55
|-1.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.34
|15.43
|13.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|20.10
|20.05
|15.05
|Equity Share Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|14.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.08
|14.04
|10.54
|Diluted EPS
|14.08
|14.04
|10.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.99
|14.04
|10.54
|Diluted EPS
|14.08
|14.04
|10.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited