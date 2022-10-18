 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Engine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.89 crore, up 23.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.89 crore in September 2022 up 23.37% from Rs. 99.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 98.71% from Rs. 3.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2022 up 134.94% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2021.

Rane Engine shares closed at 230.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -22.23% over the last 12 months.

Rane Engine Valves
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.89 114.91 99.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.89 114.91 99.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.80 47.59 41.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.38 2.23 2.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.79 0.22 -2.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.55 30.20 28.51
Depreciation 4.65 4.85 5.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.12 32.46 26.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.18 -2.64 -2.37
Other Income 0.44 0.10 0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.62 -2.54 -1.60
Interest 2.53 1.94 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.09 -4.48 -3.57
Exceptional Items -1.15 -- -0.90
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -4.48 -4.47
Tax -0.02 -1.37 -1.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -3.11 -3.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -3.11 -3.09
Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -4.63 -4.61
Diluted EPS -0.06 -4.63 -4.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -4.63 -4.61
Diluted EPS -0.06 -4.63 -4.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 18, 2022
