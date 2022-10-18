Rane Engine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.89 crore, up 23.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 122.89 crore in September 2022 up 23.37% from Rs. 99.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 98.71% from Rs. 3.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2022 up 134.94% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2021.
Rane Engine shares closed at 230.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -22.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|122.89
|114.91
|99.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|122.89
|114.91
|99.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.80
|47.59
|41.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.38
|2.23
|2.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.79
|0.22
|-2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.55
|30.20
|28.51
|Depreciation
|4.65
|4.85
|5.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.12
|32.46
|26.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.18
|-2.64
|-2.37
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.10
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.62
|-2.54
|-1.60
|Interest
|2.53
|1.94
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.09
|-4.48
|-3.57
|Exceptional Items
|-1.15
|--
|-0.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-4.47
|Tax
|-0.02
|-1.37
|-1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-3.11
|-3.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-3.11
|-3.09
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-4.63
|-4.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-4.63
|-4.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-4.63
|-4.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-4.63
|-4.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited