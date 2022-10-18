Rane Engine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.89 crore, up 23.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.89 crore in September 2022 up 23.37% from Rs. 99.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 98.71% from Rs. 3.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2022 up 134.94% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2021.

Rane Engine shares closed at 230.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -22.23% over the last 12 months.