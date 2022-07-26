Rane Brake Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.33 crore, up 47.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.33 crore in June 2022 up 47.78% from Rs. 94.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2022 up 234.68% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.49 crore in June 2022 up 73.23% from Rs. 7.21 crore in June 2021.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 7.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in June 2021.

Rane Brake shares closed at 741.85 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and -27.76% over the last 12 months.