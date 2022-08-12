Ramky Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.02 crore, up 47.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.02 crore in June 2022 up 47.79% from Rs. 220.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.26 crore in June 2022 down 6.45% from Rs. 52.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.16 crore in June 2022 up 15.99% from Rs. 76.87 crore in June 2021.

Ramky Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.61 in June 2021.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 167.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.05% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.