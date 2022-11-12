 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramky Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.94 crore, up 31.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.94 crore in September 2022 up 31.37% from Rs. 258.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.97 crore in September 2022 up 7.31% from Rs. 48.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.94 crore in September 2022 up 23.4% from Rs. 91.52 crore in September 2021.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2021.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 268.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.12% returns over the last 6 months and 81.05% over the last 12 months.

Ramky Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 339.94 371.79 258.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 339.94 371.79 258.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.97 15.63 12.89
Depreciation 9.73 9.65 7.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 257.03 267.52 334.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.20 78.99 -96.00
Other Income 48.01 37.25 180.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.21 116.24 84.01
Interest 91.23 87.00 82.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.98 29.24 1.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.98 29.24 1.41
Tax -43.32 20.91 -56.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.30 8.34 58.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.30 8.34 58.00
Minority Interest -3.33 -3.63 -9.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.97 4.71 48.43
Equity Share Capital 69.20 69.20 69.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.51 0.68 7.00
Diluted EPS 7.51 0.68 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.51 0.68 7.00
Diluted EPS 7.51 0.68 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
