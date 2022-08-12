 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramky Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.79 crore, up 41.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 371.79 crore in June 2022 up 41.28% from Rs. 263.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2022 down 84.28% from Rs. 29.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.89 crore in June 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 118.72 crore in June 2021.

Ramky Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.33 in June 2021.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 167.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.05% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.

Ramky Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 371.79 540.21 263.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 371.79 540.21 263.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.00 33.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.63 13.33 12.07
Depreciation 9.65 8.94 7.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 267.52 418.88 137.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.99 99.06 72.66
Other Income 37.25 70.20 38.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.24 169.26 111.56
Interest 87.00 93.08 83.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.24 76.18 28.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.24 76.18 28.51
Tax 20.91 123.90 0.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.34 -47.72 27.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.34 -47.72 27.84
Minority Interest -3.63 -4.21 2.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.71 -51.94 29.96
Equity Share Capital 69.20 69.20 69.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 -7.46 4.33
Diluted EPS 0.68 -7.46 4.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 -7.46 4.33
Diluted EPS 0.68 -7.46 4.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
