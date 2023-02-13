Ramky Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.97 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.97 crore in December 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 396.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2022 up 316.77% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.55 crore in December 2022 up 1.22% from Rs. 138.86 crore in December 2021.