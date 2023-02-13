 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramky Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.97 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.97 crore in December 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 396.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2022 up 316.77% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.55 crore in December 2022 up 1.22% from Rs. 138.86 crore in December 2021.

Ramky Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.97 339.94 396.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.97 339.94 396.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.48 17.97 12.51
Depreciation 11.11 9.73 7.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 309.55 257.03 278.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.83 55.20 98.01
Other Income 51.61 48.01 32.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.44 103.21 130.98
Interest 95.39 91.23 114.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.05 11.98 16.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.05 11.98 16.43
Tax 22.85 -43.32 14.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.20 55.30 1.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.20 55.30 1.91
Minority Interest -4.40 -3.33 -5.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.80 51.97 -3.14
Equity Share Capital 69.20 69.20 69.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 7.51 0.45
Diluted EPS 0.98 7.51 0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 7.51 0.45
Diluted EPS 0.98 7.51 0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
