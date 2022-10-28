 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramcoind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.70 crore, down 2.42% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 303.70 crore in September 2022 down 2.42% from Rs. 311.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2022 down 98.2% from Rs. 143.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.04 crore in September 2022 down 6.55% from Rs. 58.90 crore in September 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.19 in September 2021.

Ramcoind shares closed at 184.10 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.67% returns over the last 6 months and -35.61% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 302.63 496.19 310.10
Other Operating Income 1.07 0.59 1.13
Total Income From Operations 303.70 496.78 311.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 204.58 221.13 172.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 0.11 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.63 48.63 -20.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.36 31.64 32.05
Depreciation 8.39 8.24 8.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.82 120.81 71.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.09 66.22 46.94
Other Income 24.56 4.78 3.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.65 71.00 50.28
Interest 4.30 2.85 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.35 68.15 48.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.35 68.15 48.33
Tax 11.39 19.89 14.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.96 48.26 33.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.96 48.26 33.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -28.38 12.40 109.92
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.58 60.66 143.55
Equity Share Capital 8.35 8.35 8.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 7.27 17.19
Diluted EPS 0.31 7.27 17.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 7.27 17.19
Diluted EPS 0.31 7.27 17.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Industries #Ramcoind #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.