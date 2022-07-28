 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramcoind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.78 crore, up 18.61% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 496.78 crore in June 2022 up 18.61% from Rs. 418.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.66 crore in June 2022 down 19.75% from Rs. 75.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.24 crore in June 2022 down 3.94% from Rs. 82.49 crore in June 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in June 2021.

Ramcoind shares closed at 184.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -46.76% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 496.19 389.64 418.13
Other Operating Income 0.59 0.27 0.69
Total Income From Operations 496.78 389.91 418.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.13 225.51 188.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.11 0.15 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.63 -21.86 35.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.64 32.61 27.97
Depreciation 8.24 6.82 8.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.81 118.96 85.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.22 27.72 72.56
Other Income 4.78 3.15 1.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.00 30.87 74.03
Interest 2.85 2.51 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.15 28.36 71.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.15 28.36 71.82
Tax 19.89 8.15 29.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.26 20.21 42.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.26 20.21 42.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.40 26.11 33.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.66 46.32 75.59
Equity Share Capital 8.35 8.35 8.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.27 5.55 9.05
Diluted EPS 7.27 5.55 9.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.27 5.55 9.05
Diluted EPS 7.27 5.55 9.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:33 pm
