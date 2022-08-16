 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rajeswari Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 2630.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2022 up 2630.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 7.98 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.97% returns over the last 6 months and 4.86% over the last 12 months.

Rajeswari Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.18 0.48 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.18 0.48 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.20 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 0.33 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.08 0.07
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.10 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.27 -0.18
Other Income 0.09 0.11 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.15 -0.16
Interest -- 0.11 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.26 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.26 -0.16
Tax -- 0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.30 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.30 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 5.53 5.53 5.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.54 -0.29
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.54 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.54 -0.29
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.54 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Rajeswari Infra #Rajeswari Infrastructure #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.