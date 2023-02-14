Rajeswari Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 91.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 91.03% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 492.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 361.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
Rajeswari Infra shares closed at 8.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.34% returns over the last 6 months and -40.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rajeswari Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.54
|0.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.54
|0.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.01
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|0.62
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.28
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.17
|0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.17
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.17
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|-0.17
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|-0.17
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.53
|5.53
|5.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.31
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.31
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.31
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.31
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited