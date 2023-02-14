 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajeswari Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 91.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rajeswari Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 91.03% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 492.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 361.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Rajeswari Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.54 0.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.54 0.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.01 0.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 0.62 0.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.09
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.28 0.03
Other Income 0.10 0.11 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.17 0.09
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.37 -0.17 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.37 -0.17 0.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 -0.17 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 -0.17 0.09
Equity Share Capital 5.53 5.53 5.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -0.31 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.67 -0.31 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -0.31 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.67 -0.31 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited