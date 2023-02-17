Rajesh Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94,474.32 crore, up 44.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94,474.32 crore in December 2022 up 44.95% from Rs. 65,179.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 421.56 crore in December 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 300.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.74% from Rs. 317.84 crore in December 2021.