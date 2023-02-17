 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rajesh Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94,474.32 crore, up 44.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 94,474.32 crore in December 2022 up 44.95% from Rs. 65,179.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 421.56 crore in December 2022 up 40.44% from Rs. 300.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.74% from Rs. 317.84 crore in December 2021.

Rajesh Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94,474.32 80,270.07 65,179.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94,474.32 80,270.07 65,179.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93,914.48 79,730.32 64,776.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.03 13.43 -12.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.12 54.37 41.70
Depreciation 27.37 24.13 13.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.21 54.06 55.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 422.18 393.75 304.15
Other Income 0.97 1.09 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 423.14 394.84 304.42
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 423.14 394.84 304.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 423.14 394.84 304.42
Tax 1.58 21.88 4.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 421.56 372.96 300.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 421.56 372.96 300.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 421.56 372.96 300.18
Equity Share Capital 29.53 29.53 29.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.28 12.63 10.17
Diluted EPS 14.28 12.63 10.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.28 12.63 10.17
Diluted EPS 14.28 12.63 10.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited