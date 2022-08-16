 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raj Television Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, down 2.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in June 2022 down 2.65% from Rs. 15.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 103.44% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2022 up 672.34% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Raj Television EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Raj Television shares closed at 47.45 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 20.13% over the last 12 months.

Raj Television Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.85 19.18 15.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.85 19.18 15.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 5.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.39 1.64 3.93
Depreciation 1.71 1.75 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.80 3.85 6.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.95 11.94 -2.21
Other Income 0.03 0.33 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.98 12.27 -2.18
Interest 0.82 0.90 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 11.37 -3.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.15 11.37 -3.24
Tax 0.04 0.49 -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 10.88 -3.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 10.88 -3.15
Equity Share Capital 25.96 25.96 25.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 2.10 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.02 2.10 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 2.10 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.02 2.10 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
