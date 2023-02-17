 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Raj Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 140.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 96.77% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Raj Packaging Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.71 12.41 13.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.71 12.41 13.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.91 10.51 10.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 0.00 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.65 0.68 0.60
Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.13 1.27 1.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.29 0.97
Other Income 0.11 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.29 0.99
Interest 0.13 0.13 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.35 -0.42 0.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.35 -0.42 0.83
Tax -0.10 -0.12 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 -0.30 0.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 -0.30 0.62
Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -0.66 1.35
Diluted EPS -0.54 -0.66 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -0.66 1.35
Diluted EPS -0.54 -0.66 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited