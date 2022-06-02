Rainbow Child Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.15 crore, up 32.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.15 crore in March 2022 up 32.18% from Rs. 152.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022 up 216.23% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.58 crore in March 2022 up 50.97% from Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 481.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)