Rainbow Child Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.15 crore, up 32.18% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Childrens Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.15 crore in March 2022 up 32.18% from Rs. 152.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022 up 216.23% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.58 crore in March 2022 up 50.97% from Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2021.

Rainbow Child EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Rainbow Child shares closed at 481.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.15 235.48
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.15 235.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.03 35.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 29.89 27.59
Depreciation 20.69 19.56
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 92.25 86.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.29 65.53
Other Income 6.60 6.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.89 71.67
Interest 15.49 10.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.40 60.88
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.40 60.88
Tax 2.96 16.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.44 44.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.44 44.10
Equity Share Capital 105.00 105.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.61 4.50
Diluted EPS 1.57 4.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 4.20
Diluted EPS 1.57 4.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:33 am
