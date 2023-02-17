Radaan Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, up 73.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 73.31% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 582.72% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 186.21% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.
Radaan Media shares closed at 1.90 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.03% returns over the last 6 months and 18.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Radaan Mediaworks India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.23
|1.97
|1.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.23
|1.97
|1.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.99
|4.13
|2.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.03
|-2.35
|-0.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.24
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.49
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.56
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.55
|0.82
|Interest
|0.69
|0.58
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-1.13
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.46
|-1.13
|0.30
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|-1.12
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|-1.12
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.21
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.21
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.21
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.21
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited