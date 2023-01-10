 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q3 Earnings Preview |Realty sees support from strong demand for office space, resilient housing market

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

Healthy double-digit sequential growth is expected in both revenue and earnings for the sector while softening input costs drive margin expansion.

The real estate cycle seems to be maintaining a positive momentum and experts said developers are expected to report strong earnings numbers for the quarter ended December. The outlook for the next two quarters is expected to be positive, driven by a robust pipeline of new project launches.

Even though rising interest rates are fuelling mortgage rates higher, structural factors remain intact and so does demand for housing. Strong demand and softening input prices coupled with affordability are likely to drive a healthy double-digit growth for both revenue and earnings for the sector.

“We expect the aggregate revenue/EBITDA/PAT for the coverage universe to report sequential growth by 32/52/41.1 percent,” HDFC Securities Institutional Research said in a report.

On an aggregate level, the brokerage expects the margin to expand by 440 basis points (bps) quarter on quarter, largely on account of the mix and cooling off of commodity price inflation.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking forecast a 15.6 percent YoY and 22.2 percent sequential sales growth for the sector. They expect EBITDA to improve by 16.7 percent on year and 28.4 percent QoQ, resulting in a 35.2 percent on year growth in earnings, a 32 percent rise from the previous quarter.

Brewing concerns