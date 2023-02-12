 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pritish Nandy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 85.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 85.27% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 159.56% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 132.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021. Pritish Nandy shares closed at 39.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.
Pritish Nandy Communications
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.912.0919.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.912.0919.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.681.7017.89
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.020.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.870.820.77
Depreciation0.080.080.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.620.720.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-1.250.27
Other Income0.140.080.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-1.180.40
Interest0.030.030.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-1.200.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.26-1.200.38
Tax0.000.00-0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-1.210.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-1.210.43
Equity Share Capital14.4714.4714.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.18-0.830.30
Diluted EPS-0.18-0.830.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.18-0.830.30
Diluted EPS-0.18-0.830.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

