Pritish Nandy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 85.27% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.91 2.09 19.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.91 2.09 19.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.68 1.70 17.89 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.02 0.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.87 0.82 0.77 Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.62 0.72 0.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -1.25 0.27 Other Income 0.14 0.08 0.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -1.18 0.40 Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 -1.20 0.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.26 -1.20 0.38 Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 -1.21 0.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 -1.21 0.43 Equity Share Capital 14.47 14.47 14.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.18 -0.83 0.30 Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.83 0.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.18 -0.83 0.30 Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.83 0.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited