Prince Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 705.90 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 705.90 636.49 664.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 705.90 636.49 664.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 506.61 533.60 454.73 Purchase of Traded Goods 16.91 14.38 15.76 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.81 5.33 -13.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 31.10 27.82 31.90 Depreciation 21.05 21.16 17.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 57.00 66.72 64.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.42 -32.51 93.53 Other Income 1.22 2.67 1.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.64 -29.83 95.23 Interest 1.62 3.20 3.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.02 -33.03 91.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 48.02 -33.03 91.80 Tax 12.63 -8.91 24.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.39 -24.11 67.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.39 -24.11 67.32 Equity Share Capital 110.56 110.56 110.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.20 -2.18 6.11 Diluted EPS 3.20 -2.18 6.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.20 -2.18 6.11 Diluted EPS 3.20 -2.18 6.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited