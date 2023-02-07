Prince Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 705.90 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:Net Sales at Rs 705.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 664.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in December 2022 down 47.43% from Rs. 67.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.69 crore in December 2022 down 37.35% from Rs. 112.84 crore in December 2021.
Prince Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in December 2021.
|Prince Pipes shares closed at 610.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -12.99% over the last 12 months.
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|705.90
|636.49
|664.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|705.90
|636.49
|664.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|506.61
|533.60
|454.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.91
|14.38
|15.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.81
|5.33
|-13.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.10
|27.82
|31.90
|Depreciation
|21.05
|21.16
|17.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.00
|66.72
|64.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.42
|-32.51
|93.53
|Other Income
|1.22
|2.67
|1.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.64
|-29.83
|95.23
|Interest
|1.62
|3.20
|3.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.02
|-33.03
|91.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.02
|-33.03
|91.80
|Tax
|12.63
|-8.91
|24.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|35.39
|-24.11
|67.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|35.39
|-24.11
|67.32
|Equity Share Capital
|110.56
|110.56
|110.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|-2.18
|6.11
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|-2.18
|6.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|-2.18
|6.11
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|-2.18
|6.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited